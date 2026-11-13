Astronomers have linked mysterious radio pulses to the GPM J071507−114153 system, located about 5,000 light-years from Earth. It includes a white dwarf — the dense remnant of a dead star — and a Sun-like G-type star. The white dwarf rotates on its axis once every eight minutes, while the radio pulses, according to observations, originate from a region near it or possibly directly from it, Space.com reports.

Pulses near a white dwarf

GPM J071507−114153 belongs to a class of objects known as long-period transients. They generate radio signals that can appear and disappear at intervals ranging from minutes to hours. Since a research group discovered the first such object in 2021, astronomers have recorded about a dozen long-period transients.

Several previously discovered systems in this class also contain a white dwarf and a companion star. However, it had remained unclear which of the two stars produces the radio pulses. In the new system, the signals were clear enough to trace the white dwarf's movement along its orbit around the companion. This provided grounds to link the emission to a region near the white dwarf.

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Observations in three countries

Radio observations also made it possible to detect flares on the Sun-like star. Researchers saw the white dwarf move behind a region with a strong magnetic field, which is likely a stellar prominence — a large loop of plasma erupting from the star's surface.

The system was first discovered during a survey of the part of the Milky Way visible from Australia using the Murchison Widefield Array radio telescope. Its precise position was determined with the MeerKAT telescope in South Africa. Further visible-light observations at the Keck Observatory on Maunakea in Hawaii confirmed that the white dwarf's companion is a G-type star. The study results were published in the journal Nature Astronomy.

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