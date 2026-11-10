Astronomers have concluded that the exoplanet TOI-2535 b has not disappeared but stopped passing in front of its star because its orbital inclination changed. As Space.com reports, its motion is likely influenced by another planet in the system that has not yet been directly observed.

Irregular transits

TOI-2535 b is located about 1,000 light-years from Earth. NASA’s TESS space telescope observed it for seven years, from April 2019 to March 2026. The planet completes one orbit around its star every 8.25 Earth days, which places it in the hot Jupiter class.

During the observations, astronomers recorded deviations from the expected transit times: TOI-2535 b could pass in front of the star’s disk about six hours earlier or later than predicted. In March, TESS stopped detecting the characteristic dimming of the star that occurred during such a planetary passage.

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Gravitational interaction of planets

The team concluded that TOI-2535 b and its unseen neighbor gravitationally affect each other. This causes their orbits to oscillate, and TOI-2535 b’s orbit has tilted so that the planet no longer crosses the visible disk of the star from TESS’s point of view.

Study participant Samuel Yee of the University of California, Los Angeles, called this case the most extreme among known examples of such an interaction. According to the researchers’ estimate, TOI-2535 b will not transit in front of its star for at least 30 years. At the same time, its neighbor, which affects the planet’s orbit, may begin transiting earlier.

What this may reveal about hot Jupiters

Scientists also suggest that the presence of a close neighbor may indicate that TOI-2535 b slowly migrated closer to its star in the past, rather than reaching its current orbit as a result of a sudden dynamical event. The study results were published in the journal Astrophysical Journal Letters.

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