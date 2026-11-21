Astronomers using the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope in Chile have discovered two concentric rings of gas and planetary debris around the white dwarf J1328−1450. Such a configuration has not previously been observed in similar systems. The object is located about 1,600 light-years from Earth in the constellation Virgo, Cyprus Mail reports.

Unusual disk structure

Previously, astronomers had identified 21 white dwarfs surrounded by debris from planetary systems. In every known case, the material formed a single disk, whereas two separate rings were found around J1328−1450.

The white dwarf has a mass of about 47% of the Sun’s mass, while its diameter is approximately equal to Earth’s. Scientists suggest that two relatively large rocky bodies may have survived in the rings — remnants of larger planets that underwent substantial destruction. One of them may be comparable in size to the dwarf planet Pluto, while the other is smaller.

Possible remnants of a planetary system

One of the study’s authors, astronomer Felipe Lagos-Vilches of the Federico Santa María Technical University in Chile, noted that the original star may have had its own planetary system. After the star turned into a red giant, the star may have engulfed some of the inner planets, while more distant objects could have survived.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

According to the researchers, some rocky bodies may have ended up in highly elongated orbits and approached the white dwarf. Its gravity destroyed the objects, and their material formed a disk of dust and gas. At the same time, two larger bodies likely remained within it and may have influenced the formation of the two rings.

The outer ring is noticeably poorer in magnesium than the inner one. This may indicate that the rings originated from different parent bodies or from different layers of a single rocky object torn apart by the white dwarf’s gravity. The study results were published in the journal Nature Astronomy.

Scientists believe that such a system may show one of the possible stages of the Solar System’s distant future. According to Lagos-Vilches, in about 5 billion years the Sun is expected to become a red giant and later, after losing its outer layers, turn into a white dwarf.

Read us on