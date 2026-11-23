During observations in Chile, Chinese and American astronomers discovered the exoplanet HIP 88962 b, whose mass is nearly five times that of Jupiter. It orbits a dim star with approximately two-thirds of the Sun’s mass. The discovery was reported by the South China Morning Post.

Observations lasted 16 years

The planet was spotted by scientists from Carnegie Science in Washington, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, and Tsinghua University. They used the Magellan Clay telescope in Chile and satellite observation data for the study. The results were published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

HIP 88962 b cannot be seen directly because of its dimness and proximity to its parent star. The astronomers used the stellar wobble method: they recorded slight changes in the color of the star’s light caused by its motion under the planet’s gravitational influence.

HIP 88962 b completes one orbit around its star in approximately 19 years, so years of observations were needed to trace its full orbit. The system had previously been studied with a smaller telescope in Chile, but that observation series lasted about two years and yielded no result.

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A challenge for the prevailing model

According to the prevailing model, gas giants form gradually: first, a core of rock and ice emerges, which later accumulates a thick gaseous layer. At the same time, computer models rarely predict the appearance of gas giants around low-mass stars, whose disks of matter are thinner, especially at a considerable distance from the star.

HIP 88962 b travels along an elongated orbit at a distance approximately six times greater than the distance between Earth and the Sun. The study’s lead author, astrophysicist Alan Boss, linked the discovery to an alternative scenario: large planets may form rapidly as a result of gas collapse in the disk around a young star.

The team also recorded a weak signal that may indicate another planet much closer to the star. The HIP 88962 system is planned to be observed further to verify the presence of other exoplanets.

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