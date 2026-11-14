Astronomers have discovered the mysterious radio emission source LPT J1555−5631, which emitted powerful pulses on a 62.2-minute cycle and was not detected again after its initial discovery. During each cycle, not one but two pulses of different durations were observed, ScienceAlert reports.

The signal was found in archival observations from the MeerKAT radio telescope, analyzed by researchers led by astronomer Scott Hyman of Sweet Briar College. Data from the ASKAP telescope, which observed the same area of the sky for 10 hours on the same day, confirmed the approximately 62-minute periodicity.

Two signals in one cycle

Within each 62.2-minute cycle, LPT J1555−5631 emitted two signals. One of them lasted considerably longer, although both reached approximately the same peak brightness.

The pulses had opposite circular polarization: the radio waves of one signal twisted in one direction, while those of the other twisted in the opposite direction. According to the researchers, this may indicate that the radiation originates near both magnetic poles of the object and that its rotational axis and magnetic axis are almost perpendicular to each other.

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At the same time, the signals were offset from one another by 165.4 degrees rather than 180 degrees, as might be expected for a simple dipole magnetic-field structure. Scientists consider this a sign of a more complex magnetic-field configuration.

The nature of the object remains unknown

LPT J1555−5631 was classified as a long-period transient, a class of sources that emit bright radio pulses with regular long pauses between them. The object GLEAM-X J1627-5235, observed in 2018 and first reported in 2022, was a discovery that helped distinguish this class.

About a dozen such sources have already been discovered in the Milky Way, but their nature has not yet been established. Possible explanations include pulsars, magnetars, and white dwarfs in binary systems. Like most known long-period transients, LPT J1555−5631 was not observed again after its initial detection. The study results were published in The Astrophysical Journal.

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