An international group of astronomers has discovered the most distant known compact pair of quasars, observed as it was approximately 900 million years after the Big Bang. The objects J1602+4228A and J1602+4228B were jointly named Nāpōwawāʻenakaulua. They were studied using the James Webb Space Telescope and the Gemini North telescope on Maunakea in Hawaii, ScienceDaily reports.

The system is only the third known pair of quasars from the cosmic dawn period. It also has the smallest known distance between two quasars at this early stage of the Universe's development. Quasars are extremely bright objects whose glow results from matter falling onto supermassive black holes.

Black holes in the early Universe

The distance between the black holes in the system is about 18,100 light-years — approximately one-fifth of the Milky Way's diameter. The mass of one black hole is estimated at 1.5 billion solar masses, while that of the other is approximately 400 million solar masses.

At the time when this pair existed, the Universe was approximately one-thirteenth of its current age. The researchers note that they have no definitive theoretical explanation for how even one such massive quasar could have formed so early, let alone two nearby objects.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

James Webb and Gemini North observations

The pair was spotted during a visual analysis of data from the Aether survey. As part of this program, James Webb collected observations of 200 quasars from the early Universe — approximately 43% of all known quasars from this period. The previously known quasar J1602+4228A turned out not to be a single object: scientists saw a fainter component next to it.

Further observations using the GNIRS infrared spectrograph on the Gemini North telescope made it possible to separate the two sources. Data from the GMOS instrument were also used to test an alternative explanation — gravitational lensing, in which an intervening object can create multiple images of a single distant source. Differences in the spectra support the conclusion that these are two separate quasars, although additional modeling is needed to definitively rule out lensing.

Dense environment

The study's authors suggest that the pair's properties may point to a particularly dense concentration of matter in the early Universe. Frequent interactions among young galaxies in such an environment could have provided large gas reserves for star formation and the rapid growth of central black holes. The results were published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

Read us on