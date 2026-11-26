Astronomers have detected a mysterious compact object that may be a primordial black hole formed in the first moments after the Big Bang. It was discovered on December 18, 2019, during a brief increase in the brightness of a star in the Large Magellanic Cloud. As ScienceDaily reports, the object was named Phoebe, but its nature has not yet been definitively established.

An hour-long brightening

The star gradually became brighter for about an hour before returning to its usual brightness level. Researchers believe they observed gravitational microlensing, a phenomenon in which a compact object passes between Earth and a distant star and bends its light through gravity, temporarily increasing its brightness.

The signal was detected by a group of astronomers at Swinburne University in Melbourne, who analyzed data from a survey with frequent observations of stars in the Large Magellanic Cloud. The smooth and symmetrical change in brightness differed from manifestations of variable stars, stellar flares, or passing asteroids, convincing the team that the microlensing event was real.

Three origin scenarios

According to the team’s calculations, Phoebe has a mass of approximately three lunar masses. The duration of microlensing is affected by the object’s mass, speed, and position, but the short signal indicates a low lens mass and was close to the limits of current surveys’ capabilities.

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Researchers are considering three explanations: the object may be a rogue planet in the Milky Way, a similar wandering planet in the Large Magellanic Cloud, or a primordial black hole. If the Large Magellanic Cloud planet scenario is confirmed, it will become the first planet beyond our galaxy detected using gravitational microlensing.

At the same time, Phoebe’s mass is significantly lower than the masses of black holes formed as a result of the collapse of massive stars. The article notes that such black holes usually have masses of at least about five solar masses. Therefore, if Phoebe is indeed a black hole, its low mass could be explained by a primordial origin rather than the death of a star.

Modeling also showed that the object is approximately 100,000 times more likely to belong to the dark matter halo population than to the population of ordinary stellar matter. This does not prove that Phoebe is a primordial black hole, but it makes this scenario a subject for further study.

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