Astronomers using the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope in Chile have discovered two separate gaseous ring structures around the white dwarf J1328−1450, formed by planetary debris. Channel NewsAsia reports.

Unusual disk structure

The white dwarf J1328−1450 is located about 1,600 light-years from Earth in the constellation Virgo. Its mass is about 47% of the Sun’s mass, while its diameter is approximately equal to that of Earth. Previously, astronomers had identified 21 white dwarfs surrounded by debris, but only one disk of matter had been observed in each of those systems.

Researchers suggest that the two concentric gaseous structures may have formed under the influence of two planets or smaller rocky bodies that survived the star’s destruction. Scientists estimate that one of these objects may be roughly the size of the dwarf planet Pluto, while the other is smaller.

Debris from an ancient planetary system

Study author Felipe Lagos-Vilches, an astronomer at the Federico Santa María Technical University in Chile, said that the original star may have had its own planetary system. In his view, when the star expanded into a red giant, the planets closest to it could have been engulfed, while more distant bodies could have survived.

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Later, some rocky objects may have moved into elongated orbits and approached the white dwarf. Its gravitational force destroyed such bodies, spreading dust and gas throughout the surrounding disk. At the same time, according to the researchers’ hypothesis, two larger objects may have remained within this debris system.

The outer ring is significantly poorer in magnesium than the inner one. According to Lagos-Vilches, this may indicate a different origin of the material or that the matter came from different layers of a rocky body destroyed near the white dwarf. The study results were published in the journal Nature Astronomy.

A possible future for the Solar System

In about 5 billion years, the Sun is expected to turn into a red giant and later shed its outer layers to become a white dwarf. According to the scientist, Mercury and Venus are expected to be engulfed by the Sun, while there is no definite conclusion regarding Earth. Jupiter, Saturn and more distant bodies have a greater chance of surviving. The disk around J1328−1450 may be one possible stage in the distant future of our planetary system.

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