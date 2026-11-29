Astronomers have discovered the oldest known quasar — an extraordinarily bright galactic core powered by a supermassive black hole. The object existed more than 13.1 billion years ago, when about 630 million years had passed since the Big Bang and the Universe was less than 5% of its current age. Cyprus Mail reports, citing a study published in the journal Astronomy and Astrophysics.

The new quasar is about 40 million years older than the previous record holder, which became known in July. Researchers gave it the unofficial name Dún Aonghasa, after an ancient stone fort in Ireland. The object was first detected by the European Space Agency's Euclid orbital telescope, and its characteristics were later refined using ground-based and space telescopes.

The black hole already had an enormous mass

According to the study's lead author, European Southern Observatory astronomer Julien Wolf, the black hole at the center of the quasar had a mass about 360 million times that of the Sun just 630 million years after the Big Bang. It is about 90 times more massive than the black hole at the center of the Milky Way.

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Quasars are visible across enormous distances thanks to their accretion disks: gas, dust and other matter falling toward a black hole form a superheated disk and emit colossal amounts of energy. Such radiation can outshine the rest of the galaxy by hundreds or thousands of times.

The era of the first galaxies

The quasar formed during a period when the first stars and galaxies began dispersing the neutral hydrogen fog that remained after the early Universe cooled. Radiation from these objects gradually made space transparent to light.

Scientists note that the rapid emergence of such a supermassive black hole raises questions about its formation mechanism. Observations indicate that under ordinary growth following the death of a first-generation star, it would have accumulated matter too slowly. One possible explanation is the direct-collapse scenario, in which a large gas cloud could have formed a massive star that soon turned into a black hole. Researchers suggest that Euclid may detect even older quasars: models allow for their existence as early as 270–470 million years after the Big Bang.

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