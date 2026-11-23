Astronomers have discovered the triple star system Welopō'ai, located 28 light-years from Earth. It consists of a faint red dwarf and two white dwarfs — compact remnants of stars that have completed the active phase of their existence. As Space.com reports, no similar systems have been found within at least 100 light-years.

A discovery during the search for planets

The team led by Étienne Artigau of the Trottier Institute for Research on Exoplanets at the Université de Montréal initially searched for planets around the red dwarf. To do this, they used the SPIRou spectropolarimeter on the Canada–France–Hawaii Telescope on Mauna Kea, which detects a star's oscillations caused by the gravity of a companion object.

The instrument recorded a signal corresponding to a radial velocity of about 16 km/s. This ruled out the object's planetary nature. Further observations with the eight-meter Gemini North telescope in Hawaii made it possible to determine that the red dwarf's close companion is a white dwarf.

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Precise masses and the mystery of evolution

The distance between the red dwarf and the detected white dwarf is about 4.6 astronomical units, which is less than the distance from Jupiter to the Sun. This made it possible to measure their masses with an error of less than 1%: the red dwarf has 42% of the Sun's mass, while the nearby white dwarf has 62%.

The distant white dwarf is located about 129.3 astronomical units from the inner pair and completes an orbit in roughly one thousand years. Scientists believe the system could be important for testing models of stellar evolution. At the same time, its configuration remains unclear: the progenitor stars of the white dwarfs must have gone through the red giant stage, which, according to the researchers, could have destabilized the red dwarf's orbit. Further measurements of the gravitational interaction among the three objects should help reconstruct the system's history.

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