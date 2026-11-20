Der Spiegel reported that an attack on Deutsche Bank remained secret for ten years. The publication links the intrusion into the bank's systems to Chinese state hackers.

Internal bank documents

According to Der Spiegel's assessment, this incident was one of the most serious hacker attacks in history. The publication cites internal Deutsche Bank documents which, according to its information, indicate that the financial institution was unprepared for the actions of the perpetrators.

The headline of Der Spiegel's article refers to hackers entering the bank whom the publication calls Chinese state hackers. No other details about the method of attack, its consequences, or the extent of possible access to the bank's systems are provided in the available description.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Mention of Zhu Hua

The publication also mentions Zhu Hua. In the photo illustration accompanying the article, he is described as a suspected Chinese hacker whom the US Federal Bureau of Investigation is seeking worldwide. The available description of the article does not specify Zhu Hua's possible connection to the attack on Deutsche Bank.

Der Spiegel's article is dated November 20, 2026.

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