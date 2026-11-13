Two Palestinians were killed and another eight people were injured in the Gaza Strip, Palestine, as a result of Israeli attacks on the morning of November 13. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing medical sources and eyewitnesses.

Strike near Khan Younis

In the area of the Turkish slaughterhouse southwest of Khan Younis, an Israeli drone attacked a group of Palestinians. A 36-year-old man was killed, while five others were injured.

In the Al-Mawasi area of Rafah, Israeli forces opened fire on tents sheltering displaced people. One Palestinian girl sustained a neck injury, and her condition was assessed as critical. Israeli military vehicles also opened intense fire on the eastern, southern and central areas of Khan Younis, while artillery shelled areas east of the city.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Man wounded in hospital strike dies

Separately, 20-year-old Eyad Mohammed al-Jazzar died from injuries he sustained during an Israeli strike on the Nasser Hospital building in Khan Younis on Thursday morning. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, six Palestinians, including a child and a doctor, were killed in that attack, while about 30 medical workers, patients and their companions were injured. Following al-Jazzar’s death, the death toll from the hospital strike rose to seven.

Gaza’s Ministry of Health said that since October 10, 2025, when the ceasefire came into force, violations of the truce have resulted in the deaths of 1,622 Palestinians and injuries to 5,878 people.

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