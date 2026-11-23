The number of incidents involving commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz area reported to the British Maritime Trade Operations centre exceeded 30 in October. This is the highest monthly figure since the start of the conflict between the United States and Iran at the end of February, Anadolu Agency reports.

More than 30 incidents in October

As of a Sunday in November, at least 22 attacks had been recorded in the Strait of Hormuz, the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. Before October, the average number of reported attacks was about 10 per month.

Separate data from the International Maritime Organization also indicate that the highest number of confirmed incidents this year was recorded in October.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Data may be incomplete

In a weekly review published on Friday, the British centre said its statistics cover only incidents verified through primary sources. The centre is aware of other cases, but cannot independently confirm them.

In mid-October, UKMTO reported that most vessels subjected to attacks do not report them. Some vessels also switch off tracking systems to avoid detection. Commercial traffic through the strait remains approximately 65% below its pre-war level. Before the war, this route carried about one-fifth of global oil supplies.

The International Energy Agency linked the recent decline in global oil prices to the resumption of exports from Persian Gulf countries and easing concerns over new U.S. military action after the U.S. midterm elections.

Read us on