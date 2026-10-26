The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) has released preliminary reports into two incidents of aircraft coming dangerously close at Sydney Airport in Australia in August. During one of them, an air traffic controller with a high predicted fatigue risk was on duty, ABC News Australia reports. The reports contain no findings or recommendations, instead setting out the sequence of events and the conditions at the time.

Virgin aircraft crossed Qantas' path

The first case occurred on August 17. A Virgin Australia aircraft operating flight VA1589, after being diverted from Newcastle due to bad weather, was taxiing to the domestic terminal. At about 9:40, the controller instructed the crew to follow a Qantas aircraft that was to vacate the runway ahead and to stop before runway 25.

The Virgin captain repeated only the instruction to stop before the runway, while the controller did not notice the unacknowledged part of the instruction and moved on to other tasks. Later, the crew of Qantas flight QF420 saw that the Virgin aircraft was approaching the taxiway intersection at a speed at which it was unlikely to give way. The Qantas pilots stopped the aircraft using normal braking, after which the Virgin aircraft passed in front of it.

The Virgin crew became aware of the conflict only after the Qantas pilots contacted the controller. The controller was removed from duty for the rest of the day. He told investigators that equipment partially obstructed the view of the intersection from the control tower.

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Work schedule and the second case

According to the report, the controller was due to finish work at 20:50 the previous day and begin the next shift at 5:30. He was the only controller in the tower. The ATSB stressed that the predicted fatigue level did not mean the employee was necessarily fatigued, but only indicated a risk associated with the schedule. The controller himself said that he felt “normal and alert” and was fit for duty.

The report also states that Airservices Australia, which provides air traffic control services in Sydney, does not have a fatigue management system approved by the Civil Aviation Safety Authority of Australia. The company said it had reviewed the preliminary reports and would consider their findings after the investigations are completed.

The second incident occurred on August 25: a controller cleared a Jetstar Airbus A320 operating flight JST745 to begin pushback from its parking position onto a taxiway, and about 30 seconds later cleared a QantasLink Dash 8 operating flight QLK427D to move along the same taxiway. The Dash 8 crew stopped about 100 metres from the parking position, while the tug driver and Jetstar coordinator also stopped the pushback. The Jetstar aircraft was returned to its parking position so that the Dash 8 could pass behind it.

ATSB Chief Commissioner Angus Mitchell said that in both cases, more serious consequences were prevented by the actions of flight crews and ground staff. The bureau is investigating a total of six aircraft close-call incidents at Sydney Airport and has not yet determined whether staffing factors affected them.

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