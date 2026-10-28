The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB), in its final report on the crash of a light Cessna 210N aircraft near Goolwa Beach in southern Australia, stated that the instructor likely deliberately put the aircraft into a spin. The aircraft was not approved for such manoeuvres, and recovery from a fully developed spin could have been difficult. This was reported by ABC News.

On 6 February, the aircraft departed Goolwa Airport and headed along the coast toward the mouth of the Murray River. Twelve minutes after take-off, it began rapidly losing altitude. Witnesses described a steep spiral before the aircraft crashed into the water in the Long Bay area.

Those killed in the crash were 53-year-old instructor Leo Howard from Morphett Vale, 18-year-old Tristan Schaeffers from Freeling, and a 20-year-old man from Pasadena. One of the two young men held a commercial pilot licence, while the other held a recreational licence. The purpose of the flight was to give one of them experience flying the Cessna.

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Attempt to practise spin recovery

According to the ATSB’s findings, Howard likely put the aircraft into a spin so that the pilot could practise actions to recover the aircraft. At the same time, the pilot in the left seat likely acted incorrectly during the initial phase of the spin, while the instructor did not intervene in time to prevent the manoeuvre from developing and recover the aircraft at the available altitude.

Previous violations were not reported

Investigators found that the instructor had previously performed spins in breach of requirements on multiple occasions, but these were reported neither to the aircraft operator nor to the Australian Civil Aviation Safety Authority. After analysing data and video from previous flights, the ATSB identified at least six such manoeuvres in 2023, 2024 and 2025.

The bureau also noted that other pilots who knew about the unauthorised spins were reluctant to report them because they felt powerless or believed it was not their responsibility. Due to the lack of reports, no measures were taken to stop these actions.

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