Audi of America plans to sell the next generation of the RS6 Avant performance wagon in the United States if the model is produced for the global market. According to Motor1, this was stated by Senior Vice President of Product Management Philipp Brabec.

Demand for the RS6 Avant

Brabec linked this decision to the sales results of the current RS6 Avant, whose production recently ended. According to him, the model exceeded Audi's internal targets, although the initial plans were ambitious.

Audi of America also aims to ensure a consistent presence of wagons on the US market rather than offering such models sporadically. The company previously returned the Audi A6 Allroad to the United States after a lengthy hiatus.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Expected hybrid powertrain

According to the publication, the next RS6 Avant is expected to feature a plug-in hybrid system and a V8 engine. Audi has not yet disclosed the final power figures for the future model.

The wagon may also receive all-wheel-drive components from the 2027 model-year Audi RS5. Motor1 notes that the RS5 combines a twin-turbocharged V6 with an electric motor, produces a combined 630 horsepower and 609 pound-feet of torque, and accelerates to 62 mph in 3.6 seconds. Its quattro system has a rear-biased torque distribution, a locking center differential, electromechanical torque vectoring on the rear axle, and a standard 40:60 split between the front and rear axles.

Possible RS5 Avant

Regarding sales of the RS5 Avant in the United States, Brabec did not provide direct confirmation but did not rule out such an option either. According to Motor1, a decision on which model will replace the current RS6 Avant and whether another RS wagon will appear on the US market has not yet been finalized in Germany.

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