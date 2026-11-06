Audi is considering building a second phase of its planned automobile plant near the city of Macon in the U.S. state of Georgia. According to Der Spiegel, the additional stage of the project could cost $3 billion and create another 3,000 jobs by 2033.

SUV production plans

On October 25, Audi announced its intention to build a $4 billion plant in Georgia. From the early 2030s, the facility is planned to employ around 4,500 people and produce 200,000 SUVs annually. The company declined to comment on information about a possible expansion of the project.

For the construction, state authorities are providing the automaker with a land plot of about 600 hectares. Audi will also receive $458 million in tax incentives and more than $550 million in other support, including for infrastructure, construction work, water supply, and worker training.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Possible tariff relief

According to the publication, the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump may have offered Audi tariff relief to support the investment. Two people familiar with the matter said that the company had sought to reduce duties on imports from the European Union from 15% to 7.5%; the U.S. Department of Commerce is expected to be able to agree to a rate of around 10%.

Last year, U.S. tariffs on cars, steel, aluminum, and components cost Audi approximately €1.2 billion. Currently, the Volkswagen subsidiary supplies all cars to the U.S. market from Europe or Mexico.

Context in Germany

At the same time, Audi's plant in Neckarsulm, Germany, may face closure after 2030. At the end of October, Donald Trump announced the construction of the plant in Georgia during an election campaign event attended by Audi CEO Gernot Döllner.

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