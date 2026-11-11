Cyprus’s Audit Service has identified serious gaps in oversight of guaranteed minimum income (GMI) payments: some applicants received assistance even though verification of their eligibility had not been completed. This is stated in a report released on Wednesday, Cyprus Mail reports.

Auditors found that a significant number of applications had remained at the preliminary approval stage for years without assessments being completed and final decisions being made. At the same time, funds were paid even in cases where the conditions for granting assistance remained unmet. In 150 cases, this status persisted for more than two years, although supporting documents generally have to be submitted within three months.

Payments without documents

In one case, an applicant received a total of €102,528 from January 2017 to March 2024 without providing the required documents. During a re-examination in March 2024, the Social Benefits Management Service found, according to auditors, that he had provided false information about his income and marital status. Consideration of his application was terminated, and a procedure to recover the full amount paid was initiated.

In another case, a female applicant received €80,607 over 83 months. Consideration of her application was terminated in March 2024, primarily because she was found to have voluntarily left her job.

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Questions over real estate

The report also points to shortcomings in the assessment of applicants’ real estate and other assets. Auditors identified 89 cases of GMI awards between July 2014 and October 2022 in which legislative exemptions concerning real estate were applied. In nine cases selected for review, the property value ranged from €132,450 to €811,400, while payments ranged from €24,433 to €159,660.

In one case, the value of an applicant’s real estate increased from €150,767 to €210,400 according to Land Registry valuations for 2013 and 2018. These data were entered into the information system in May 2022, but no further action was taken and payments continued. Consideration of the application was terminated in January 2025 because the income threshold was exceeded, after total payments of €24,433.

The Audit Service recommended strengthening controls and monitoring of applications, creating an internal audit unit within the Social Benefits Management Service, and obtaining legal clarification on the extent of real estate that should be taken into account in such cases.

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