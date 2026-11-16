A state audit in Israel found significant delays in the implementation of tourism infrastructure projects, shortcomings in budget control and problems in the corporate governance of state-owned companies. As The Jerusalem Post reports, the Ministry of Tourism, the Government Companies Authority and three companies responsible for tourism infrastructure did not have complete information to assess project timelines, costs and quality.

Delays in construction and preparation

The review covered 68 projects implemented in 2010–2025, with total spending of about 377 million Israeli shekels. These included promenades, parks, historical and religious sites, and urban tourist routes. The companies handled planning, hired contractors and supervised the work, but did not carry out construction themselves.

The auditors had to create a database themselves to analyze timelines and budgets, as no consolidated register existed. At the State Tourism Company, contractors spent at least twice as long as planned on 22 of the 30 projects for which a completion deadline had been set. In three cases, the work lasted at least nine times longer than planned.

Delays were also recorded before construction began. In 12 of the 46 analyzed projects, at least five years elapsed between receiving a work order and signing an agreement with local authorities. In two cases, this stage lasted at least 10 years. All nine reviewed projects of the Old Acre and Nazareth Development Company exceeded the deadlines allocated to contractors, as did all six projects of the Dead Sea Preservation Company for which such deadlines had been set.

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Budgets and company management

The State Tourism Company and the Dead Sea Preservation Company did not compare actual expenditure with the projects’ initial budgets. The State Tourism Company also did not count additional contingency funding as an overrun of the original estimate. The Dead Sea company’s information system did not distinguish between initial budget allocations and subsequent additions.

The administrative expenses of these entities substantially exceeded the average for other state-owned project management companies. In 2025, management and general expenses accounted for 10.5% of all expenditure at the Acre and Nazareth company, 11.1% at the State Tourism Company and 12.8% at the Dead Sea company. The average for comparable companies was 4.8%.

As of September 2025, the Dead Sea company and the Acre and Nazareth company had each operated for about four years with only one board member, which did not allow them to hold quorate meetings. The Dead Sea company had no audit committee for about five years, while the Acre and Nazareth company lacked one for about six years. The audit linked these problems to ministers’ failure to appoint directors. In January 2026, the government approved the merger of the Acre and Nazareth company with the State Tourism Company and the transfer to it of the Dead Sea company’s tourism development activities.

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