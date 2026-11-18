The European Court of Auditors has criticized the slow regulation in the EU of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, known as “forever chemicals.” Auditors believe that the current system does not allow these compounds to be effectively controlled, even though they are used in thousands of everyday products, including waterproof clothing, packaging, furniture, cosmetics and non-stick cookware, Der Spiegel reports.

PFAS repel water, grease and dirt, withstand high temperatures and are highly persistent. At the same time, because of this property, the substances accumulate in soil, water, air and the human body. Studies link PFAS to cancer, infertility and hormonal disorders.

Lack of data and lengthy procedures

According to the auditors’ findings, most PFAS are not registered under the EU REACH regulation, which governs chemical substances. There is a lack of data on potential risks for a significant share of these compounds, and manufacturers are not required to test them. Examples include polytetrafluoroethylene, or PTFE, which is used in non-stick cookware and waterproof clothing.

The Court of Auditors noted that it takes an average of five years to launch a procedure to restrict an individual substance. During this time, manufacturers can replace banned substances with similar compounds that may also be harmful. In addition, companies largely check compliance with requirements themselves, while controls are still absent in one-third of EU countries.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Concerns over food and water

PFAS enter the human body primarily through drinking water and food. Although limit values have been established for them, auditors stressed that compliance with these standards does not guarantee the safety of long-term exposure to the chemicals. The data on which drinking-water standards are based date back to 2017, while PFAS contamination of soil and water has increased since then.

The auditors also provided calculations for food products: seven grams of anchovies with the permitted maximum PFAS content may be enough to exceed the tolerable weekly intake of these substances. The same applies to 39 grams of wild salmon, 181 grams of eggs or 237 grams of beef. The EU has set a course for gradually phasing out PFAS, except where their use is necessary, but implementation of these plans is progressing slowly.

The chemical industry opposes a blanket ban on all PFAS. An industry association says risks to people and the environment should be minimized, but warns of possible consequences for the economy, healthcare and the green transition. In the association’s view, certain PFAS are indispensable for some industrial processes, and only compounds with a proven uncontrolled risk should be banned.

Read us on