The European Court of Auditors concluded that the EU is “highly likely” to fail to achieve its target of legally protecting 30% of its marine waters by 2030. The audit covered approximately 5 million square kilometers of European waters and found that the existing network of marine protected areas does not provide effective protection of the marine environment, Mongabay reports.

Fishing in protected areas

In Natura 2000 areas, which cover the largest area among the EU’s marine protected areas, recorded fishing vessel activity was 72% higher than in other European waters. About 85% of this fishing activity involved bottom-contacting gear, including bottom trawls, which come into contact with the seabed and damage benthic habitats.

The auditors analyzed Global Fishing Watch platform data for 2020–2024, visited selected areas and spoke with their managers. Fishing is permitted in many such areas, but Joaquim Claudet, a researcher at France’s National Centre for Scientific Research, said that an effective marine protected area should exclude activities with the greatest impact on biodiversity, including bottom trawling.

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Lack of resources and common rules

Among other problems, the audit cited shortages of staff and funding, the absence of a unified system for assessing the effectiveness of protected areas, and insufficient protection for offshore marine areas and deep-sea habitats. The network also lacks ecological connectivity: many areas in the Mediterranean Sea and the Atlantic remain isolated from one another.

According to the audit, 13.7% of EU waters have marine protected area status, while less than 1% are strictly protected. The European Commission’s Biodiversity Strategy for 2030 stipulates that one-third of the area subject to protection should receive strict protection status. At sea, this usually means a complete ban on fishing, mineral extraction and dredging.

The European Commission said that member states are responsible for introducing measures and achieving the targets, while it will provide technical, financial and political support. The Commission also allocated €1.6 million to the LIFE-PAME Europe project to improve assessments of the effectiveness of marine protected areas and plans to create a digital tool for comparable assessments.

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