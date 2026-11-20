In the United States, the Pentagon does not have reliable data on the location, quantity and condition of about 26 million F-35 fighter jet parts with a total value of around $31 billion. Asif Khan, director of financial management and assurance at the U.S. Government Accountability Office, told Anadolu Agency.

According to him, U.S. Department of Defense records remain inaccurate, incomplete and outdated, while physical inventories do not provide adequate verification of stockpiles. The November 9 report covered parts located at more than 700 sites operated by government entities and contractors in different countries.

Some stockpiles cannot be verified

In some cases, Pentagon officials and the program’s prime contractors do not know where subcontractor facilities storing components are located. As a result, inspectors cannot physically verify the relevant parts. About 30% of the parts are stored at contractor-managed facilities, while another 70% are held at government-managed facilities.

The F-35 program uses a common pool of components for the U.S. Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps, as well as international partners and other aircraft buyers. At the same time, the investigation did not assess whether accounting deficiencies resulted in aircraft downtime, repair delays or reduced mission readiness.

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Components outside central accounting

As of March 2026, the central accounting system had no data on about 17,000 components that were undergoing maintenance or repair. Their recorded value was around $1.3 billion, but the U.S. Department of Defense suggested that, after accounting for missing cost information and additional expenses, the amount could reach $2.5 billion.

The absence of parts from the database does not mean they were physically lost or stolen. It indicates that government property is not reflected in the records used to manage inventories. The central system was not fully integrated with the systems of Lockheed Martin and engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney, so information on the common pool was usually provided once every three months.

The Pentagon agreed with all four auditors’ recommendations, including those concerning stronger controls over lost parts, procedures and training for responsible employees. The F-35 program office said it was developing additional procedures, while the U.S. Department of Defense Contract Audit Agency is preparing a comprehensive inventory that is planned to be completed by March 2027.

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