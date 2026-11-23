The US Government Accountability Office (GAO) found that the US Department of Defense has no overarching plan linking ammunition production and funding to the department’s overall needs. The Pentagon also has not identified a unit responsible for coordinating improvements in stockpile management, Fortune reports.

A GAO report dated November 19 cites a persistent shortage of bombs, missiles and torpedoes. The problem became more noticeable amid the US and Israeli war against Iran, which, according to the publication, began on February 28. According to an estimate by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), cited by Axios, the United States used more than 1,000 Tomahawk cruise missiles in this war.

Ammunition spending

Based on CSIS data, Fortune calculated that during the first seven weeks of the war, the United States spent about $24 billion on seven main types of ammunition. CSIS analysts estimated that replenishing these stockpiles to pre-war levels could take from one to four years.

CSIS also warned that current stockpile levels would limit US operational capabilities in the event of a new conflict. A war with a state comparable to the United States in military capability, particularly China, would require ammunition at an even faster rate.

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Planning and production problems

The GAO noted that the Pentagon has a department-wide ammunition accounting tool, but exercises limited oversight of it and does not regularly reconcile stockpile data with the military services. Auditors also said that the US Army’s expansion of 155 mm artillery shell production was not based on the Department of Defense’s overall need. Without a comprehensive plan, there is a risk of investing in ammunition in volumes exceeding requirements.

Michael Horowitz, a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, told Fortune that the causes of the shortage had been developing for decades: the US arsenal consists largely of complex, expensive systems that are difficult to produce. In his view, the Pentagon should increase production volumes, eliminate dependence on sole suppliers, and procure precise and cheaper systems suitable for commercial production.

The GAO made four recommendations to the US Department of Defense: prepare an overarching plan, appoint a responsible body with sufficient authority, establish regular deadlines for stockpile reconciliation, and create a data management plan. The department generally agreed with the recommendations, but as of November 23, all four had Open status on the GAO website. The administration also requested a $1.5 trillion defense budget for fiscal year 2027.

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