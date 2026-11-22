In Germany, Augsburg defeated Mainz 05 3-1 at home in a Bundesliga match. As Channel NewsAsia reports, home forward Michael Gregoritsch scored twice, while the team claimed its third win of the season.

Gregoritsch’s brace and Baum’s dismissal

Gregoritsch opened the scoring in the 19th minute, and Juma Bah doubled Augsburg’s lead. Two minutes before halftime, home coach Manuel Baum was sent off after holding the ball and preventing Mainz midfielder Nadiem Amiri from quickly taking a throw-in.

Three minutes after the start of the second half, Gregoritsch scored Augsburg’s third goal. Soon afterward, substitute Ransford Königsdörffer reduced Mainz’s deficit, but the visitors did not score again.

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Changes in the standings

After 10 matches, Augsburg have 12 points, overtook Mainz in the table and moved up to 10th place. Mainz, with 10 points, dropped to 13th position.

In another Sunday match, Werder thrashed Hamburg 4-0 at home. Justin Njinmah scored twice in the middle of the second half. Werder are sixth with 18 points, while Hamburg are 12th and trail by six points.

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