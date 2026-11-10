Romania’s far-right Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) party plans to hold a mass rally in Bucharest, Romania, in support of detained former presidential candidate Călin Georgescu. The gathering is scheduled for Saturday, November 14, in front of the Palace of Parliament.

Statement by the AUR leader

Party leader George Simion announced the planned event on Monday, November 9, Romania Insider reports. The outlet published its report on Simion’s statement on November 10.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Simion said the rally would take place even without permission from Bucharest City Hall. According to him, AUR members would make up the main share of participants in the planned event.

Context of previous actions

Romania Insider notes that rallies supported by AUR have turned violent in the past. The outlet’s observation refers to previous events backed by the party.

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