A coalition of more than 60 aviation organizations and companies has urged the US Congress to allocate at least $30 billion in additional funding to modernize the aging air traffic control system. Members of the group said recent disruptions had exposed the growing vulnerability of US aviation infrastructure, Anadolu Agency reports.

Appropriations for 2027

In a letter to congressional leaders, the Modern Skies Coalition urged lawmakers to complete the appropriations process for fiscal year 2027 and approve funding before the end of the 119th Congress.

The group includes airlines, aircraft manufacturers, airports, pilot associations and industry organizations. According to the coalition, the additional funds should be used for a comprehensive modernization of the system, as well as adequate staffing and training of air traffic controllers.

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The coalition also called for preventing another government shutdown, as such disruptions to federal operations, in its assessment, disproportionately affect the aviation industry.

Transportation secretary’s request

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said last week that he was ready to accept any amount of funding approved by Congress, but urged support for a $50 billion investment package. He initially requested $30 billion, of which $18 billion was planned for airport improvements.

After the November 13 incident, Duffy increased the request to $50 billion. According to the source, the incident caused the longest nationwide suspension of air traffic in the United States since the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

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