According to AeroTime, Norse Atlantic Airways has suspended all operational activities due to a difficult financial situation. The announcement was made in an official statement submitted to the Oslo Stock Exchange shortly before 09:00 local time.

Cancelled flights

Before the announcement, the carrier cancelled several flights overnight. These included flights operated by Norse Atlantic Airways for Pakistan International Airlines under a wet-lease agreement. Rumours of a possible suspension of flights had been circulating several hours before the official statement.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Search for funds

Two days earlier, Norse Atlantic Airways had warned that its liquidity was at a critical level. The company was seeking new sources of financing to meet its short-term financial obligations.

According to the latest statement, the board of directors is continuing to consider several ways of raising additional funding. The options include a possible acquisition of the company by an external party and negotiations with holders of $52 million in senior secured bonds. If none of these options is implemented, the airline is expected to file for bankruptcy.

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