Irish airline Ryanair plans to invest €500 million in establishing a maintenance, repair and overhaul center in Seville, Spain. As AeroTime reports, the new facility will specialize in the maintenance and repair of jet engines.

The center is planned to be located at the Port of Seville on the Guadalquivir River, which is connected to the Atlantic Ocean. The regional government of Andalusia and the Spanish government are expected to financially support the project by investing €24 million and €17 million, respectively.

Jobs and the aviation industry

The new center is expected to create around 600 jobs in an area with a relatively high unemployment rate. According to the publication, Seville outperformed 12 other cities that were also competing for the project.

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Airbus manufacturing already operates in Seville: the city hosts final assembly lines for Airbus A400M and C295 military aircraft, as well as several tier-one suppliers. A maintenance and conversion center for A330 MRTT aircraft is also expected to open in the city in 2027.

Ryanair center in Porto

The decision on the investment in Seville was confirmed on November 16, 2026 — the same day Ryanair opened another maintenance center on the Iberian Peninsula, in Porto, Portugal. The company invested around €40 million in that facility.

The center in Porto has an area of 4,900 square meters, a two-bay line maintenance hangar, and separate component workshops. It is expected to create 150 jobs and service approximately 30 aircraft that Ryanair operates from Portuguese bases.

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