On November 16, 2026, United Airlines reported a widespread systems outage that affected flights scheduled for departure. CNBC reported this, citing a statement from the carrier.

Technology problem

United Airlines said that specialists were addressing a technology problem affecting departing flights. The airline described the outage as widespread. Its teams are working to restore the systems as quickly as possible.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Which flights were not affected

According to the carrier's statement, the problem did not affect flights already in the air. It also did not affect United Express flights.

CNBC published the report as breaking news and said that the material may be updated as new information becomes available. The airline provided no other details about the nature of the technology problem. The illustration for the report shows United Airlines aircraft near gates at Newark Liberty Airport in Newark, New Jersey, on November 15, 2026.

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