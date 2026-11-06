A number of airlines have extended flight cancellations to Saudi Arabia, primarily to Riyadh and Dammam, despite the partial resumption of operations at King Khalid International Airport in the country's capital. As The National reports, the airport was partially reopened on October 25 after attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels, but it is still operating with restrictions.

Some Saudia flights to Riyadh are being rerouted via Al-Qassim or Dammam, from where passengers are transported to the capital by bus. Connections with Jeddah are being restored gradually: Emirates resumed some flights from Dubai on October 30, while Etihad Airways planned to resume four flights between Abu Dhabi and Jeddah on November 6.

Restrictions for UAE carriers

Etihad Airways has cancelled passenger and cargo flights between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh, as well as between Abu Dhabi and Dammam, until November 19. At the same time, its other flights to Jeddah are expected to operate as scheduled.

Emirates plans to resume passenger flights from Dubai to Riyadh and Dammam on November 8. Its flights to Medina continued to operate. Flydubai cancelled flights between Dubai and Riyadh, Dammam and Abha until November 9 and warned that the schedule may change. Air Arabia did not name a date for resuming connections from Sharjah to Riyadh, Abha, Dammam and Taif.

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Timelines for cancellations of other flights

Qatar Airways has temporarily suspended flights to Riyadh, Dammam, Abha and Taif, while reducing the frequency of flights to Jeddah. Oman Air plans to resume Muscat–Riyadh flights on November 8. SalamAir cancelled flights to Riyadh and Dammam until November 30.

British Airways postponed the resumption of daily London–Riyadh flights from November 3 to January 11, 2027, and permanently discontinued the London–Jeddah route. Cathay Pacific cancelled passenger flights to and from Riyadh until January 31, 2027, while Scoot extended cancellations of flights between Singapore and Jeddah until February 28, 2027.

Air France suspended flights to and from Riyadh until December 12, while KLM did so until November 27 for Riyadh and Dammam. Lufthansa cancelled flights to and from Riyadh until November 18, and to Dammam until November 30. Delta Air Lines also postponed the launch of the Atlanta–Riyadh route until March 2027.

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