US aircraft carrier USS George Washington has left the Middle East after a three-month deployment and entered the area of operations of the US 7th Fleet. Anadolu Agency reports, citing the US Naval Institute’s online publication, USNI News.

Transition to the 7th Fleet area

A spokesperson for the US Pacific Fleet told USNI News that the Japan-based aircraft carrier is already in the 7th Fleet’s area of operations. He did not specify which escort ships departed together with USS George Washington.

The carrier strike group arrived in the US 5th Fleet’s area of responsibility on August 19 to replace USS Abraham Lincoln. USS George Washington left its home port of Yokosuka in late May. It is currently unknown whether the ship is heading directly to Yokosuka or will make a stop at one of the ports along the way.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Two aircraft carriers remain in the region

Before USS George Washington departed, the USS Theodore Roosevelt carrier strike group arrived in the region on Sunday. Together with USS George H.W. Bush, which has been in the Arabian Sea since April, two US carrier strike groups remain in the region.

According to the publication, the movements are taking place amid high tensions in US-Iran relations. Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding in June, but its implementation stalled due to disagreements over guarantees of freedom and security of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. The United States and Israel accuse Iran of developing nuclear and missile programs which, in their view, pose a threat to Israel and US-allied countries in the region. Tehran states that its nuclear program is peaceful.

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