In Nigeria, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has launched an investigation into a complaint by a passenger on an Abuja–Calabar flight, who said that he began bleeding because of heat and a lack of ventilation in the cabin. This was reported by Premium Times.

Passenger’s complaint

Passenger Bashir Usman said on the social network X that on October 26, passengers boarded the aircraft at 12:07. According to him, after the plane’s doors were closed, they remained in the cabin for about 50 minutes without the engines running or air conditioning.

Usman claims that the heat became unbearable, after which he began bleeding. The plane arrived in Calabar at 14:04, although the flight was supposed to last about 45 minutes. He also said that other passengers helped him by fanning him and allowing him to use a portable fan.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Regulator’s actions

Michael Achimugu, NCAA Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, said that he spoke with Usman by phone. The complaint was forwarded to the Directorate of Operations, Licensing and Training Standards for review.

The regulator will determine why, according to the passenger’s account, the aircraft doors were closed without air conditioning or ventilation during a period of extreme heat. Achimugu noted that if the stated circumstances are confirmed, the NCAA will determine further action.

He also noted that the crew may not have known the cause of the bleeding and may have been concerned about the passenger’s need for medical assistance. According to the official, crew members must ensure the safety of all passengers. The NCAA has not yet announced the results of the review.

Read us on