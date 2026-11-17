The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Tuesday that it would suspend the installation of new routers following technical problems related to a nationwide ground stop on Friday. This was reported by CNBC.

Departure restrictions

The ground stop lasted more than four hours and affected tens of thousands of flights. Under this restriction, departures were suspended at the flights’ points of origin.

The FAA decided to pause work on installing routers after problems with this technology emerged in recent days.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Transportation secretary’s explanation

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said on Sunday that an overloaded router installed in southern Arkansas as part of a system modernization overseen by L3Harris Technologies likely overwhelmed systems that transmit radar and other data for air traffic control.

The Wall Street Journal was the first to report the decision to suspend the installation of the equipment.

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