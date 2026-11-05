Organizers of the Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT) have announced the permanent relocation of the military airshow from RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire to MOD Boscombe Down in Wiltshire, United Kingdom. The event had been held at RAF Fairford for four decades, Defense News reports.

Cancellation of the 2026 show

At the end of May, organizers cancelled the 2026 airshow after consultations with the Royal Air Force and the U.S. Air Force. They then explained the decision by uncertainty over access to RAF Fairford due to the base's involvement in the war in Iran.

During Operation Epic Fury, 12 U.S. B-1B Lancer bombers were based at RAF Fairford and used for strikes on Iranian missile facilities that had attacked vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. Following a suspected terrorist plot against the base, the United States withdrew all bombers from there and returned them to their permanent bases.

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Suspected plot and new venue

British officials said there were “strong indications” of Iran's involvement in a suspected plot in late September targeting RAF Fairford. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi denied the allegations on social media. Five men were initially detained and later released on bail; two of them were rearrested and charged under the United Kingdom's National Security Act.

The organizers did not cite the plot as the reason for the move, but described it as necessary for RIAT's long-term future. RAF Charitable Trust Chief Executive Gavin Gager said the decision was intended to secure the future of the airshow and its charitable impact. RIAT usually attracts more than 150,000 spectators. The first event at MOD Boscombe Down is scheduled for July 16–18.

MOD Boscombe Down is a British military airfield used for aircraft testing and evaluation. It hosts two flying squadrons and six units.

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