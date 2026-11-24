At least six Palestinians, including two police officers, were killed in Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday. Cyprus Mail reported this, citing local medics and police officials.

Strike on a police post

According to medics, three people were killed in a strike on a police post in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. The Hamas-controlled Interior Ministry said that two of those killed were police officers.

Another five people were injured in the attack. Later, medics reported another airstrike near the Netzarim corridor to the north, which killed three more people.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Positions of the sides

The Israeli military told Reuters that it had struck militants in both areas, without providing further details.

A U.S.-backed ceasefire reached in October 2025 halted large-scale fighting, but did not stop Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip or secure the disarmament of Hamas. Israel accuses Hamas of trying to regroup and rearm, while the group denies this, saying it is committed to the ceasefire agreement and accusing Israel of trying to derail it.

According to Palestinian and Israeli counts, at least 1,600 Palestinians and five Israeli soldiers have been killed since the start of the ceasefire. Israeli forces currently control about two-thirds of the Gaza Strip, while Hamas holds a narrow strip of territory along the coast.

Read us on