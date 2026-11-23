Australia and South Korea signed a framework agreement on cooperation in clean energy on the sidelines of the COP31 climate summit in Antalya, Turkey. The cooperation framework is intended to connect South Korean industry's growing demand for electricity with Australia's clean energy resources.

New export directions

Australia sees cooperation with South Korea as an opportunity to turn its substantial renewable energy and mineral resources into new export industries. This concerns the supply of low-emissions materials to South Korean manufacturers. The article notes that the cooperation also relies on Australia's mineral resources.

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Moving away from fossil fuels

Trade ties between the two countries have been built on coal and natural gas. As Climate Home News reports, activists hope that the framework agreement will help reorient bilateral trade from fossil fuels toward low-emissions materials.

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