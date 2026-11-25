Australia and the Solomon Islands signed a treaty in Canberra on November 25 confirming that there will be no foreign military bases in the Pacific island nation.

Treaty in Canberra

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Matthew Wale and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese held a joint press conference after signing the Australia-Solomon Islands treaty. As The Japan Times reports, the agreement is seen as one that restrains China.

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Negotiations between the sides

Wale arrived in the Australian capital together with 15 ministers. The delegations are discussing security, infrastructure, education and healthcare, and also formally finalized the treaty between Australia and the Solomon Islands.

Statement by the Solomon Islands prime minister

At the press conference, Wale said that the Solomon Islands had “for several years been a source of uncertainty and doubt in the region.” “Those days are over,” he added.

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