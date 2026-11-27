Australia's cricket team is likely to leave off-spinner Nathan Lyon out of the squad for the first Test match against New Zealand, to be held in Perth from 9 to 13 December. Instead, the squad is expected to include 29-year-old Corey Rocchiccioli, who has not yet made his Test cricket debut, BBC Sport reports.

15 years in the national team

For Lyon, a possible omission from the squad would be a significant change: he has been one of the key players in the Australian team for 15 years. He has taken 577 Test wickets — the sixth-highest total in history and the second-highest among Australians after Shane Warne. Among off-spinners, only Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan has taken more wickets.

However, after the calf injury Lyon sustained in the second Ashes match at Lord's in London in 2023, he has had problems with form and fitness. In the 2025–2026 Ashes series, the spinner did not bowl a single delivery in the first Test in Perth, was left out of the squad for the day-night match in Brisbane, and suffered an injury in the third Test in Adelaide that ended his series early.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

An opportunity for Rocchiccioli

Australia have recently already left Lyon out of the starting XI, preferring an additional fast bowler. Rocchiccioli also plays as an off-spinner and could give the team more batting options: this week, he scored 140 runs for Western Australia in a Sheffield Shield match against Tasmania.

Australia will host New Zealand in a four-Test series in December and January. Lyon has previously said that he wants to continue his career in order to win away Test series in India and England, scheduled for Australia in 2027.

Read us on