The Australian government does not plan to abolish the positions of ombudsmen at public broadcasters ABC and SBS and transfer their powers to an external oversight body. The proposal was put forward by Special Envoy to Combat Antisemitism Jillian Segal, The Guardian reports.

In a list of updated priorities published in October, Segal proposed appointing an external independent ombudsman. This person would monitor ABC’s and SBS’s coverage of the war in Gaza and oversee whether the broadcasters adhere to their own standards of accuracy and impartiality. The special envoy said that part of the Jewish community considers such coverage one-sided and is concerned about its potential impact on audiences’ attitudes toward supporters of Israel.

Current complaints mechanism

According to the publication, government sources stressed that Australia already has an external independent regulator — the Australian Communications and Media Authority, or ACMA. The body can consider complaints if they need to be escalated after being reviewed by the ABC or SBS ombudsmen.

A representative of federal Communications Minister Anika Wells thanked Segal for her work and said that there is no place for antisemitism in Australia. At the same time, the government may consider possible changes after receiving the final report of the Royal Commission on Antisemitism and Social Cohesion in mid-December.

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Different reactions to the initiative

Alex Ryvchin, co-chief executive of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, supported Segal’s proposal. In his view, effective oversight of public broadcasters’ content is possible only through external accountability.

At the same time, the Progressive Jewish Council of Australia called the plan “Trumpian” and said it threatens freedom of speech and democratic rights. The Australia Palestine Advocacy Network criticized attempts to equate legitimate criticism of Israel with antisemitism.

ABC previously said that its complaints-handling procedure is the most robust and transparent among Australian media outlets. According to ABC Alumni Limited, since October 2023, the ABC ombudsman has upheld four out of thousands of complaints about bias or inaccuracies in Middle East coverage, while ACMA has not upheld any complaint referred by dissatisfied complainants.

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