Australia's national rugby team defeated Wales 29-26 in a Nations Championship match in Cardiff, United Kingdom, securing a place in the game for fifth place. The Welsh team suffered its seventh defeat in 12 Test matches this year, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Australia's lead at halftime

The Australians finished the first half with a 12-7 lead. Tries were scored by Taniela Tupou and Brandon Paenga-Amosa. After the break, Max Jorgensen and Len Ikitau also scored for Australia, while Carter Gordon converted a penalty kick in the 74th minute.

This victory ended the Wallabies' run of four defeats. Australia moved ahead of Argentina and took third place among the Southern Hemisphere teams. Next Saturday, the team will play Ireland at Twickenham Stadium in the match for fifth place.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Wales briefly took the lead

Wales captain Dewi Lake scored two tries from mauls, one in each half. In the 55th minute, Blair Murray finished a home attack with a try that briefly put Wales ahead, 21-19.

Australia had Allan Alaalatoa's try disallowed for a knock-on, but in the 64th minute Ikitau scored after 24 phases of attack. Two minutes before the end of the match, Wales substitute hooker Ryan Elias scored the team's fourth try, but the hosts failed to mount a decisive attack: their move ended with a knock-on. Wales will play Japan in London in the match for ninth place.

Read us on