The Australian government has introduced restrictions on the purchase of promotional products by federal institutions using taxpayers’ money. From July, agencies will be prohibited from buying such items without separate authorization, ABC News reports.

The new rules provide for exceptions, including items sold for profit or considered critically necessary to achieve public policy objectives. Institutions must also disclose spending on promotional products in their annual reports.

Spending by government institutions

According to data provided to the Senate, federal departments, agencies, independent authorities and regulators spent more than $3.4 million on branded and promotional items in the 2025–26 financial year. Purchased items included stress balls, condoms, sweets, tote bags, pens and caps.

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The Australian Department of Defence spent the most — more than $1.4 million. The funds were used, among other things, for gifts for foreign military personnel and senior officials, as well as materials for recruitment events, job fairs and open days at bases.

Health campaigns and census

The Department of Health spent about $383,000, including on 40,000 condoms and 7,000 branded cases for them as part of a campaign to prevent sexually transmitted infections. For an anti-vaping campaign, it also purchased 5,000 stress balls, 5,000 packs of mint candies and 220 yo-yos carrying relevant messages.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics spent $176,000, mainly on materials for the census: caps, mini AFL footballs, socks, reusable bags, pencils, pens and badges. The Australian Federal Police reported spending more than $251,000 on standardized promotional materials for job fairs and career exhibitions.

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