Australia upgrades Kapooka base for $846.9 million — ABC News Australia

Australia has begun a $846.9 million redevelopment of Blamey Barracks at the Kapooka Army Base in New South Wales. The old buildings will be demolished and rebuilt, while some materials from them will be reused to preserve the base’s historic character. As ABC News Australia reports, more than 300,000 Australian Army recruits have completed basic military training at Kapooka.

Materials from old buildings will be reused

Operations officer Major David Adams, who has served at Kapooka six times, said the upgrade should combine the preservation of military history with the needs of future generations of soldiers. According to him, bricks, among other materials, will be retained during the demolition of the buildings to maintain a connection between current recruits and those who trained there previously.

Adams joined the army in November 1994. At that time, his platoon was the largest at Blamey Barracks since 1965, a period of active military recruitment during the Vietnam War. He noted that at Kapooka he progressed from recruit to operations officer.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

75 years of soldier training

The redevelopment coincides with the marking of 75 years of military training at the base, which is called the home of the soldier. Recruit Andrew Ingham, who completed the eighth week of basic training, said that photographs of military personnel from previous generations in the barracks give newcomers a sense of belonging to a shared history.

Captain Kieran Gabriel stressed the base’s connection with the Wagga Wagga community. According to Major Adams, residents of the Riverina region worked at the base as drivers, cooks, clerks and grounds maintenance workers. At the same time, recruits were involved in firefighting and building sandbag dams during floods.

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