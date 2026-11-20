Australia has received the first two of 13 additional Sikorsky MH-60R Seahawk maritime helicopters for the Royal Australian Navy. The aircraft were delivered to HMAS Albatross base near the city of Nowra in New South Wales, Breaking Defense reports.

Deliveries through 2028

This is the first pair from the batch ordered by Canberra in 2022 under the SEA9100 Phase 1 project. The procurement includes 12 additional MH-60Rs, while one more helicopter was purchased to replace an aircraft lost in 2021 during an attempted landing aboard the destroyer HMAS Brisbane in the Philippine Sea.

According to Sikorsky Australia, after all aircraft are delivered by early 2028, the Royal Australian Navy's Seahawk fleet will grow from 23 to 36 helicopters. The $503 million Foreign Military Sales contract for the first 12 aircraft was concluded in August 2022.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Before entering service

The first two helicopters underwent flight testing in the United States before being transported to Australia. Before entering service, they must undergo modifications to meet Royal Australian Navy requirements. Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles said these aircraft are expected to enter service in April 2027.

The MH-60Rs are intended primarily for anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare. They can also carry out reconnaissance, surveillance, search-and-rescue, strike and logistics missions. The helicopters are equipped with a sensor suite, Mark 54 lightweight torpedoes and Hellfire air-to-surface missiles.

Australia's Department of Defence said that expanding the helicopter fleet will strengthen Australian forces' ability to operate in challenging maritime conditions, protect the country's maritime approaches and support regional security in the Indo-Pacific region.

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