The Australian government is reviewing proposed restrictions for working holiday program participants amid a growing number of UK citizens arriving in the country. Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said Australia must find a way to reduce the number of British backpackers who arrive and remain in the country under the free trade agreement.

As ABC News Australia reports, the agreement introduced in 2023 allows UK citizens to live in Australia for up to three years without special employment requirements. According to the Department of Home Affairs, the number of British working holiday program participants rose from 47,238 in 2023/24 to 79,412 in 2024/25.

Conditions for Britons

In August, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese rejected introducing regional work requirements for British backpackers. Such requirements apply to other program participants who want to extend their visa after the first 12 months of their stay.

Burke noted that negotiations with the United Kingdom are ongoing. According to him, Australia can make these rules more acceptable and aligned with national interests without affecting other provisions of the free trade agreement.

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Possible postponement of the ballot

The government also proposed introducing a ballot system for non-British program participants seeking to remain in the country for a second or third year. The Australian newspaper reported that authorities are considering postponing the launch of the system until the beginning of next year following concerns from representatives of agriculture, tourism, and the hospitality sector.

According to the publication, the government may raise the third-year visa cap from the proposed 5,000 to 20,000. The current cap is 31,000 visas. Longer regional work requirements are also being considered. Burke said the overall parameters for reducing the number of program participants would not change, but authorities are prepared to adjust the mechanism for implementing the rules.

Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief executive Andrew McKellar urged the government to make a decision quickly, as regional businesses depend on workers under the working holiday program. In August, the government suspended applications for such visas from citizens of 24 countries. Burke said authorities were close to resolving the issue.

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