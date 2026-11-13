Australia defeated England by seven wickets in the first ODI of the series in Perth, Australia. Home debutant Mahli Beardman took six wickets for 24 runs, while the team completed the chase at 132-3 in 23 overs and 3 balls. This was reported by Sky Sports News.

Beardman's record debut

The 21-year-old fast bowler Beardman finished with figures of 6-24 in 7 overs and 4 balls. This is the best performance by an Australian player in an ODI debut, surpassing Tony Dodemaide's 5-31 against Sri Lanka in 1988.

England, who batted first after losing the toss, were bowled out for 131 in 33 overs and 4 balls. Gus Atkinson scored the most for the visitors, remaining unbeaten on 29 from 32 balls. Will Jacks and Tom Banton scored 25 runs each, while Joe Root, for whom this was his 200th ODI, made 17.

Beardman took the wickets of Harry Brook, Root, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson and Jofra Archer. Spencer Johnson took another three wickets for 42 runs, while Xavier Bartlett took one for 46.

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Marsh scores a half-century

During the chase, Australia lost Travis Head in the second over, but stand-in captain Mitchell Marsh scored 50 runs from 30 balls. His half-century included four sixes and four fours. Cooper Connolly added 27 runs, while Matt Renshaw finished the match unbeaten on 26.

Marsh is leading Australia in this three-match series in place of Pat Cummins, who was rested. Australia were also without Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, while England are missing Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler and Josh Tongue due to injuries.

The second ODI will take place in Adelaide on November 15, while the third will be held in Hobart on November 18.

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