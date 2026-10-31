Australia’s federal government plans to sell the historic Victoria Barracks in the Sydney suburb of Paddington. The site, which has been an active Australian Army base for more than a century, has been included on a list of 67 underused or vacant defence properties earmarked for sale, ABC News reports.

Retired Colonel Graham Flitton, chairman of the New South Wales Army Museum Foundation, called the decision “incomprehensible.” According to him, the barracks are the army’s “ancestral home.” The sale was also criticised by former prime ministers Paul Keating and John Howard, New South Wales Premier Chris Minns, and Australian Greens leader David Shoebridge.

Staff relocation

There are currently about 500 people at the barracks, including representatives of army commands and support units. The site also has office space, staff accommodation, a cadet training ground and the New South Wales Army Museum.

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According to ABC News defence sources, staff are already packing their belongings, and the site is expected to be completely vacated by Christmas. Most people are to be transferred to barracks in Randwick, while others will be temporarily accommodated at Defence Plaza Sydney, an office tower in the city’s central business district. Memorabilia, including trophies, cups and insignia from officers’ and sergeants’ messes, are being stored elsewhere.

Costs and heritage protection

Defence Minister Richard Marles said maintaining the barracks as a defence facility would cost 200 million Australian dollars over the next decade. The sale of all 67 properties could bring in up to 3 billion Australian dollars, according to the government’s estimate.

Victoria Barracks was established in 1840, and the main complex was completed in 1848. The 13-hectare complex, built largely from local sandstone, has 12 entries on the Commonwealth Heritage List. The future owner will have to take into account requirements for preserving historic elements and adaptively reusing the buildings. The future location of the New South Wales Army Museum has not yet been determined.

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