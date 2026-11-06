Australia's national rugby team has recalled Len Ikitau to the starting lineup and moved Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii to the wing ahead of Sunday's Nations Championship match against England at Twickenham Stadium in London, United Kingdom. This was reported by Channel NewsAsia.

Changes to Australia's lineup

Ikitau missed the October Bledisloe Cup match against New Zealand in Sydney as he was following concussion protocols. In that game, Suaalii played in the centre, while he has been named on the wing for the match against England.

Flanker Fraser McReight will make his 50th appearance for the national team and will start. Rob Valetini will begin the game on the bench, while Jeremy Williams will move from the second-row position to blindside flanker.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Rotation in the lines

Josh Canham, who came on as a substitute in the match against New Zealand on October 17, will play in the second row alongside Lukhan Salakaia-Loto. In that match, Australia lost to the All Blacks 21:43.

In the front row, Angus Bell will play at loosehead prop, while Billy Pollard will play hooker. Josh Nasser and Aidan Ross were not included in the starting lineup. The match squad also does not include 37-year-old versatile back Kurtley Beale, who last played a Test match five years ago.

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