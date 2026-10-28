The National Gallery of Australia handed over two Chinese cultural relics from the Northern Song dynasty to China’s National Cultural Heritage Administration. According to ECNS, the ceremony took place in Canberra on October 28 at 14:52 local time.

Heads of official statues

The transferred items are the head of a statue of a military official and the head of a statue of a civil official. Both pieces date back to the Northern Song dynasty, which existed from 960 to 1127.

The National Gallery of Australia said that both heads are made of limestone. They originate from Henan Province in central China.

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Dimensions of the items

The head of the statue of the military official is 68 centimeters high and weighs 132 kilograms. The head of the statue of the civil official is 70 centimeters high and weighs 223 kilograms.

The handover was carried out by the National Gallery of Australia and China’s National Cultural Heritage Administration.

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