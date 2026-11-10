Australia has announced its men's and women's squads for the Rugby League World Cup finals against New Zealand. The matches will take place this Sunday at Lang Park in Brisbane. Jess Southwell has returned to the Australian women's Jillaroos starting lineup at five-eighth, while Jocelyn Kelleher was not included in the starting 17.

Change in the Jillaroos lineup

As ABC News reports, Southwell will partner Tarryn Aiken. Kelleher played in three of Australia's four winning matches at the tournament and was named player of the match against Samoa, which ended 40-0. She was included in the squad for the final as number 21.

In the match against Wales, which Australia won 124-6, Southwell scored 44 points: she crossed for one try and converted 20 of 21 kicks. Jaime Chapman was also included in the Jillaroos squad on the wing, although she left the field early in the semifinal against Fiji because of a hamstring issue. New Zealand's women's team retained the same 17-player lineup that defeated Samoa 32-0 in the semifinal.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Men's team lineups

New Zealand's men's team returned winger Ronaldo Mulitalo to the starting lineup after he served a one-match suspension following his sending-off for a shoulder charge in the match against Fiji. He replaced Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, who scored a try in the semifinal against Tonga.

Australia's Kangaroos kept unchanged the lineup that defeated Samoa 44-12. Latrell Mitchell and Sam Walker were included in the squad as numbers 18 and 19 respectively. Coach Kevin Walters selected Bradman Best at left centre and Tom Dearden in the number seven jersey.

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