The Australian government has unveiled guidelines for employers on introducing artificial intelligence in workplaces. Employment Relations Minister Amanda Rishworth said companies must explain to employees how automation will affect their jobs and provide opportunities to move into new roles. The Guardian reports.

Opportunities and risks of automation

The best-practice guide outlines the potential benefits of broader AI use: increased productivity, service quality and business profitability. For workers, the document says, this could mean higher wages, shorter and more flexible working hours, or more meaningful work.

At the same time, the guidelines list risks: excessive employee surveillance, scheduling problems, increased or unrealistic productivity demands, and possible discrimination. The document’s authors note that after basic tasks are automated, workers may be left with more complex and intensive functions, while employers may make more active use of monitoring tools to assess work performance.

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Most vulnerable groups and staff cuts

The government guide warns of AI’s disproportionate impact on younger and older workers, Australia’s Indigenous peoples, women and people with disabilities. The document pays particular attention to entry-level positions, which may become the first candidates for automation.

Rishworth said that introducing technology without proper consultation with staff could even increase workloads if employees have to take additional steps to work with new systems. According to her, workers need support to acquire new skills and understand whether they will share in the benefits of productivity growth.

The publication of the guidelines came amid layoffs at major Australian companies, partly linked to AI development. Qantas announced 850 job cuts in finance, HR and marketing, NAB announced the loss of 2,500 jobs, and Canva announced the dismissal of 1,200 employees. The Reserve Bank of Australia said at the same time that it still sees little evidence of a significant AI impact on the labour market, although it has noticed early signs of changes for clerks, programmers and call-centre workers.

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